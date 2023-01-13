NBA Picks Today - Best NBA Bets for Friday, Jan. 13

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Nikola Vucevic over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists (-125) vs. Thunder

BetMGM, 3:53 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With DeMar DeRozan out, the Bulls would be wise to dump it inside to Nikola Vucevic against the poor OKC frontcourt. The Thunder have one of the weakest center rotations in the league, and it's a good opportunity to reduce some of the workload on Zach LaVine. This month (six games), the center is averaging 18.5 points, 13.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists (36.5 P+R+A) in 37.0 minutes.

Myles Turner over 18.5 points vs. Hawks (-114)

FanDuel, 1:51 PM CT

UPDATE: TURNER IS A LATE SCRATCH FROM TONIGHT'S GAME

Ken Crites: The Pacers face Atlanta tonight, who will be missing center Clint Capela for the ninth straight game. The Pacers are missing Tyrese Haliburton, which should open up more shots for Buddy Hield, Turner and Andrew Nembhard. But even before the Haliburton injury, Turner has averaged 20.6 points per game over his last six contests. Atlanta has a poor defense, giving up 116.3 points per game (tied for 21st in the Association). Atlanta also ranks 25th in points to centers (24/game). Heck, the over is 238.5 – points will be scored.

New York Knicks -4.5 (-110) versus Washington Wizards

FanDuel, 12:30 p.m

Kirien Sprecher: The Knicks, who've won five of their last six, have a completely clear injury report, while the Wizards, who've lost three of four, are without Bradley Beal (hamstring) and have Daniel Gafford (ankle), Kristaps Porzingis (ribs) and Monte Morris (hamstring) all listed as questionable. Washington is three games over .500 while playing at home this season, but the Knicks have a better record on the road, so I see the home court as a wash Friday night. I like getting in early on New York with a lower number, seeing as the spread could balloon to seven or eight points if one or more of the aforementioned questionable players is ultimately ruled out.

Denver Nuggets moneyline versus L.A. Clippers +120

DraftKings, 12:56 PM CT

Jacob Lebowitz: The only reason why the Nuggets are +120 is due to the fact that Nikola Jokic is questionable with a wrist injury. The Clippers and Nuggets faced off a little over a week ago and the Nuggets flat-out dominated, so much so that Jokic saw his second-lowest minute total of the season (24 minutes). Even if Jokic sits out, the Clippers have won one of their last four games, and they'll be without Paul George (hamstring). While the Nuggets have won eight of their last ten games, and (at the moment) they're set to have all their key players available (besides Jokic). At +120, this is great value to bet on, especially considering that Jokic has been very durable this season, missing only three games on the year.

