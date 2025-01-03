NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Friday, January 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Malik Monk over 2.5 made threes vs. Grizzlies (-136)

FanDuel, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Memphis is allowing the most wide-open three-point attempts per game to opponents (23.1). Monk leads the Kings in wide-open threes attempted per game (3.3). He's struggled over his past two games, shooting 1-for-11 from deep overall, but this is a great spot to get back on track. In his first 12 December games, he made 2.9 per game on 34.5%.

Trey Murphy over 3.5 made threes (+123) vs. Wizards

BetRivers, 3:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Like the bet above, Murphy should get plenty of free looks tonight. Washington allows the third-most wide open three-point attempts per game (22.2), and Murphy leads the Pelicans with 3.9 wide-open attempts per game. Since returning to the starting five on Dec. 8, Murphy is averaging 3.7 makes per game on 39.8%.

Jalen Duren over 9.5 rebounds (-140) vs. Hornets

BetMGM, 2:50 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Charlotte has been bad on the glass, allowing the third-most rebounds to opponents per 48 minutes (47.1) over the past 10 games. Duren has been more consistent on the boards lately, grabbing at least seven boards in each of his past seven games for an average of 10.1 RPG. Over the past three games, Charlotte allowed 12 boards to Jonas Valanciunas in 23 minutes, 15 rebounds to Isaiah Hartenstein in 25 minutes, and 13 rebounds in Nikola Vucevic in 35 minutes.

Jakob Poeltl under 11.5 points vs. Magic (-108)

FanDuel, 2:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Orlando is an elite, slow-paced defensive squad. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing just 105.0 points per 48 minutes -- second-fewest in the NBA. They've also done a great job specifically limiting centers, notably holding Bam Adebayo, Karl-Anthony Towns and Nic Claxton to a combined 26 points in three of the past four games. Poeltl's shot attempts fluctuate heavily from game to game, and he's averaging 13.1 points since the beginning of December and 12.0 points in which the Raptors score fewer than 105 points.

Keon Ellis over 3.5 steals + blocks vs. Grizzlies (+150)

FanDuel, 2:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a bit of a deep cut. Ellis -- a 6-foot-4 guard -- is expected to start again in the absence of Keegan Murray. Despite Ellis' height, he averages 2.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per 36 minutes and saw 38 minutes in the Kings' most recent game. Memphis comes into this game banged up and notably allowing the most blocks per 48 minutes (6.8) and second-most steals per 48 minutes (10.6) to opponents over the past 10 games.

I'm taking the OVER on Tobias Harris scoring 13.5 points

(-104, FanDuel, 3pm ET)

Ken Crites: It's now or never if Tobias Harris wants to earn the $26 million that Detroit is paying him this season. Jaden Ivey is probably out for the year with a broken leg. His minutes are probably going to newly healthy second-year player Ausar Thompson. But Ivey's shots should be going to Harris, as Thompson is a defensive specialist. That is especially true versus the Hornets, who rank 25th in the Association for points allowed to power forwards. Harris is averaging 12.9 points per game, so 14 tonight isn't a big stretch. The K-Train is poor 5-7 on the season, so feel free to fade!