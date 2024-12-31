NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Tuesday's New Year's Eve Games

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Clippers-Spurs U217.5

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Clippers are on the second night of a back-to-back and have been one of the NBA's biggest under teams so far this season. They're also 6-2 to the under with a rest disadvantage, while the Spurs are 5-3 to the under with a rest advantage. Over the last 10 games, both teams rank below-league-average in both pace and offensive rating. Both teams have gone under this number in four of their last five.

Chris Paul over 1.5 steals (+120) vs. Clippers

FanDuel, 12:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Clippers having trouble hanging onto the ball and have climbed up the opponent steal leaderboard lately. Over the past 10 games, LA is allowing opponents to swipe 10.4 steals per game per 48 minutes -- somehow a four-way tie for the most in the NBA. Chris Paul has been great this month defensively, averaging 1.6 steals per game, including the second-most deflections (2.5) and most loose balls recovered (0.7) per game for San Antonio.

Julius Randle over 3.5 turnovers (-110) at Oklahoma City

BetMGM, 12:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Randle has a tendency to be sloppy with the ball, which is bad news when facing the Thunder. The forward has multiple turnovers in nine of his past 10 games, averaging 3.3 per game during this stretch. Meanwhile, over OKC's past 10 games, they're forcing the most turnovers per 48 minutes (18.1).