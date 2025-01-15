NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, January 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jaren Jackson over 1.5 threes (-118) at San Antonio

BetRivers, 4:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jackson is on a small cold stretch from three (5-for-17), but I think he can snap out of it. Over the past 10 games, the Spurs are allowing the fourth-most wide-open threes per game (21.8). During that same stretch, Jackson is taking the 16th-most wide-open triples per game (3.9). It makes sense that he may prefer to stay out of the paint against Victor Wembanyama.

Grizzlies -2.5 at Spurs

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:41 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Spurs picked up a nice win over the Lakers on Monday, but prior to that had lost three in a row. They've been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA of late, but offensively they're still a bottom-10 team over the last 10 games. Memphis is basically the complete opposite, but I like the Grizzlies' chances to dictate pace and turn this game into a track meet. With the Grizzlies almost fully healthy, this number feels a bit low.

Victor Wembanyama O5.5 STL+BLK (-110)

BetMGM, 3:41 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Wembanyama has actually gone under this number in seven of the last 10 games, but I like this as a breakout spot against a Grizzlies team that ranks 29th in both steals and blocks surrendered to opponents over the last 10 games.