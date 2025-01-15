NBA Betting
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, January 15

NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, January 15

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on January 15, 2025

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jaren Jackson over 1.5 threes (-118) at San Antonio

BetRivers, 4:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Jackson is on a small cold stretch from three (5-for-17), but I think he can snap out of it. Over the past 10 games, the Spurs are allowing the fourth-most wide-open threes per game (21.8). During that same stretch, Jackson is taking the 16th-most wide-open triples per game (3.9). It makes sense that he may prefer to stay out of the paint against Victor Wembanyama.

Grizzlies -2.5 at Spurs

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3:41 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Spurs picked up a nice win over the Lakers on Monday, but prior to that had lost three in a row. They've been one of the best defensive teams in the NBA of late, but offensively they're still a bottom-10 team over the last 10 games. Memphis is basically the complete opposite, but I like the Grizzlies' chances to dictate pace and turn this game into a track meet. With the Grizzlies almost fully healthy, this number feels a bit low.

Victor Wembanyama O5.5 STL+BLK (-110)

BetMGM, 3:41 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Wembanyama has actually gone under this number in seven of the last 10 games, but I like this as a breakout spot against a Grizzlies team that ranks 29th in both steals and blocks surrendered to opponents over the last 10 games.

