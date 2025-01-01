NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Wednesday, New Year's Day

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jalen Duren under 9.5 points (-104) vs. Magic

BetRivers, 12:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Orlando continues to be one of the stingiest defenses in the NBA, allowing opponents to score only 104.7 points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games -- second-best in the NBA. Duren's scoring fluctuates significantly from game-to-game, and he averaged 10.3 points in December. When these teams faced off on Nov. 23, Duren was held to seven points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field.

Keyonte George under 15.5 points (-107) at New York

BetRivers, 12:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Knicks may not have Jalen Brunson (calf) for this game, but I don't believe that affects their defense, which has been strong. The Knicks check into this game allowing just 105.8 points per 48 minutes across their past 10 -- third-best in the NBA. George is averaging 15.8 points this season but had just 11.0 points on 4-of-11 shooting when these teams faced off in late November.

Bilal Coulibaly over 5.5 rebounds (-115) vs. Bulls

FanDuel, 12:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Chicago gives up a ton of rebounds, with their 49.1 opponent rebounds per 48 minutes over the past 10 days ranking as the second most. However, with Nikola Vucevic spacing out to the mid-range and three-point line for jumpers, it's often opposing wing players crashing the glass while the center is out on the perimeter. Coulibaly is a good enough rebounder for me to assume he'll get a bump here, as he averaged 6.1 boards per game in December.

Rockets -5.0 vs. Mavericks

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: We'll continue to fade the Mavs, who have dropped three of four games since Luka Doncic went down on Christmas Day. They're coming off of a 10-point loss in Sacramento on Monday, though Kyrie Irving did not play in that contest. Irving is expected to return tonight, but the absence of Doncic puts an incredible amount of offensive responsibility on his shoulders. Over the last 10 games, Houston has been a top-five defense, and the Rockets are 10-6 ATS at home this season, covering by 3.6 points per game.