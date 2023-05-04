Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Nick on DraftKings: DFS & Best Bets for Thursday's Playoff Matches (Video)

Nick on DraftKings: DFS & Best Bets for Thursday's Playoff Matches (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
May 4, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss best bets for Thursday night's playoff games.  First they discuss the big Celtics win on Wednesday. Then Nick explains why he's leaning to Stephen Curry or maybe even Kevon Looney for his DFS Captain. Nick also likes a particular LeBron James prop.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
NBA Best Bets Tonight - Free Playoffs Picks for Thursday, May 4th
NBA Best Bets Tonight - Free Playoffs Picks for Thursday, May 4th
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thursday, May 4
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 3
NBA Best Bets Today - Free Playoffs Picks for Wednesday, May 3
DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 3
DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 3