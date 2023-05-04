Nick on DraftKings: DFS & Best Bets for Thursday's Playoff Matches (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins DraftKings' The Sweat to discuss best bets for Thursday night's playoff games. First they discuss the big Celtics win on Wednesday. Then Nick explains why he's leaning to Stephen Curry or maybe even Kevon Looney for his DFS Captain. Nick also likes a particular LeBron James prop.

