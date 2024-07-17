NBA Betting
Nick on VSiN: NBA Win Totals for 2024-25

Nick Whalen 
Published on July 17, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN's "Sharp Money" in studio to discuss NBA Win Totals for the upcoming 2024-25 season. They start with the LeBron James and the Lakers at 44.5 wins -- Nick is taking the Under. But Nick is high on the OKC Thunder.  Watch the full segment for more on the Clippers, Spurs, Wizards and more.

Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
