Nick on VSiN: NBA Futures Bets (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick joins Tim Murray and Shaun King on VSiN Primetime. After bemoaning the University of Wisconsin's woes, Nick dives into Milwaukee Bucks' futures. The Bucks are indeed hot, but so are the Sixers. And what about the Warriors' odds out West? Finally, which NBA MVP odds are appealing?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

