Nick on VSiN: Playoff Picks Heading Into Tuesday's Slate

Written by 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
April 18, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN to discuss betting tips for Game 2's of Celtics versus Hawks, Knicks versus Cavaliers and Clippers versus Suns.  Does it seem odd that Chris Paul and the Suns are favored by -8.5?

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

