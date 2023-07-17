Nick on VSiN: Summer League, ROY, DPOY & Key Win Totals (Video)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN's Sharp Money to talk NBA Summer League. They discuss Jarace Walker of the Pacers, the importance of Summer League for second year players, Victor Wembanyama for ROY and DPOY, plus NBA win totals for Houston, San Antonio and others. And what about Chet Holmgren for ROY?

Segment filmed July 17, 2023. Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

