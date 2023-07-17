NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
July Free Trial Offer
For every new free 2-day trial signup this July we're donating $1 to FantasyCares.org! Help a great cause and explore every fantasy tool, stat and article to see for yourself why tens of thousands of fantasy players invest in a RotoWire subscription.
Nick on VSiN: Summer League, ROY, DPOY & Key Win Totals (Video)

Nick on VSiN: Summer League, ROY, DPOY & Key Win Totals (Video)

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
July 17, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN's Sharp Money to talk NBA Summer League. They discuss Jarace Walker of the Pacers, the importance of Summer League for second year players, Victor Wembanyama for ROY and DPOY, plus NBA win totals for Houston, San Antonio and others. And what about Chet Holmgren for ROY? 

Segment filmed July 17, 2023. Go here to learn more about VSiNThe Sports Betting Network.   

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: Eight-Category Roto Mock 1.0
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2023-24: Eight-Category Roto Mock 1.0
NBA Summer League 2023 - Analysis of All 14 Lottery Picks' Performances
NBA Summer League 2023 - Analysis of All 14 Lottery Picks' Performances
Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings - Fantasy Draft Ranks for 2023-24
Fantasy Basketball Category Rankings - Fantasy Draft Ranks for 2023-24
Alex on Lakers Nation: LA Front Office Shines (Video)
Alex on Lakers Nation: LA Front Office Shines (Video)
Alex & Nick on VSiN: Summer League, NBA Win Totals & More (Video)
Alex & Nick on VSiN: Summer League, NBA Win Totals & More (Video)
Nick on Lakers Nation: Is D'Angelo Russell Now a Bargain?
Nick on Lakers Nation: Is D'Angelo Russell Now a Bargain?