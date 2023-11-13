NBA DFS
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
RW Tutorials: NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer

RW Tutorials: NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer

Written by 
RotoWire Customer Service
November 13, 2023

This article is part of our RW Tutorials series.

If you've ever wondered how to fully utilize all of the features in RotoWire's new and improved NBA Daily Fantasy Lineup Optimizer, then you'll LOVE our new Tutorial video.  

In this quick video guide, DFS Product Specialist Ryan Pohle will teach you how to use all of the new enhancements and customizations to help build winning lineups for both cash games and large GPP tournaments. Try it out when making selections for your next daily fantasy basketball contest: 

If you have any questions, please EMAIL us at support@rotowire.com.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
RotoWire Customer Service
RotoWire Customer Service
If you have a question about this article, please email customer support via support@rotowire.com .
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 4 Start/Sit Decisions
Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 4 Start/Sit Decisions
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit - Decisions for Week 4
NBA Fantasy Start/Sit - Decisions for Week 4
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13
Week 4 Look-Ahead: Beal Is Back, Biyombo Steps Up, Murray Sidelined + Time To Add Jaquez?
Week 4 Look-Ahead: Beal Is Back, Biyombo Steps Up, Murray Sidelined + Time To Add Jaquez?
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Monday, November 13