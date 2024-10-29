Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA This Week: Buys, Sells and Holds

My first Sorare recommendations for the NBA season came before a single bucket had been scored. They were based on changes to lineups and coaching staffs, plus aging patterns. Now, though, games have been played. The sample sizes are not remarkable, but some data is better than none. So, with that in mind, here is my Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade for this week.

Sorare Pricing Current as of Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 pm ET

Upgrade

Caleb Martin, PHI ($3.24): When Paul George is healthy, things will change, but the minutes Martin has gotten to start the season with the Sixers are encouraging. He's played at least 34 minutes in every game and had at least 20.0 Sorare points in every game as well. Also, though his minutes will go down, his three-point percentage will greatly improve upon his 14.3 number to start this season. That'll balance things out I imagine.

Hold

Jordan Poole, WAS ($18.49): Remember last season when a lot of people thought Poole was going to gun his way to 30 points a night for a wayward Wizards franchise? That didn't end up happening, but maybe year two in Washington is where Poole takes off.

He opened the season with a 46.2 Sorare-point outing against the Celtics in a game where he shot 11 threes. Poole's shooting numbers will drop, and he won't lead the NBA in steals per game (though he did average 1.1 steals per contest last season), but this could be the season Poole makes himself the focal point in Washington. If he does that, averaging 25 points per game is feasible.

Downgrade

Moses Moody, GSW ($3.50): The Warriors signed Moody to a three-year, $39-million extension to…have no real role for the team. While Jonathan Kuminga has carved out a niche for Golden State, Moody has been pushed to the fringes. He's only averaged 15.0 minutes per game to start the season. While he opened the year with 15 points in 15 minutes, that was against Portland. Against the Clippers, Moody managed a mere 2.4 Sorare points. Maybe Moody will be part of Golden State's future, but he does not seem to be part of the present.