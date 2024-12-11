Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update This Week

It's the holiday season and no matter which side of the Nice List you land on this year, my point is that I offer no lumps of coal. I only offer an Upgrade, a Hold, and a Downgrade for your Sorare NBA lineups.

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of December 10 at 5 p.m. ET.

UPGRADE

Ivana Zubac, LAC ($10.24): Paul George is in Philadelphia. Kawhi Leonard has yet to play a single second of meaningful basketball. James Harden, though, he's a system, and Zubac has emerged as a key planet in that orbit. Zubac has been a good center for a while, but his role is decidedly larger now. The 27-year-old is up to 32.4 minutes per game and he's averaged 14.8 points and 12.2 rebounds per game. Most notably, Zubac has averaged 11 field-goal attempts per game, which is an uptick of over three shots a night over his previous high. There are going to be games with single-digit point totals where he falls below 20 Sorare points, but his games with over 40.0 Sorare points have been plentiful.

HOLD

Jalen Green, HOU ($21.83): In his final game in November, Green had 41 points en route to 55.4 Sorare points. In his first game of December, he had nine points and 11.9 Sorare points. Thus the Jalen Green roller coaster continues. In his fourth season in the NBA there has been no leap for the one-time second-overall pick. He averaged 19.6 points per game last year, and he's averaged 19.5 points per game this season. You roster Green for the highs, but you have to ride out the lows.

DOWNGRADE

Nikola Vucevic, CHI ($10.10): "Vooch" is on pace for his first 20-points-per-game season as a Bull, but I don't think that is going to happen. He's made 85.2 percent of his free throws, well above his career 77.0 number. Also, he's made a whopping 47.4 percent of his threes as a career 34.7-percent shooter. You may have gotten the best of Vucevic already when it comes to Sorare points, unless you think he's a better three-point shooter than Kyrie Irving.