VSiN: Alex's Best Bets for NBA Playoffs, Round 2

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Jeff Erickson and Nick Whalen, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, are joined by NBA Editor Alex Barutha to preview best bets for the second round of the NBA Playoffs. First they review Stephen Curry's muscle strain and what that means for the Warriors versus Timberwolves. The guys then move on to Cavaliers versus Pacers, where Alex prefers the odds for Indy. Alex takes a player prop position for tonight's Celtics Knicks game. They end with OKC hosting Denver and an Alex Caruso prop. (Segment aired 5-7- 2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.