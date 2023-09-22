Video Shorts: Best Ball Sleepers, Busts

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

The Three Amigos return for the 2023-24 season by offering nine (9) sleepers and three (3) busts for Best Ball. And yes, K-Train says Kevin Durant is a bust. Watch for all their suggestions, and stick around to the end for Shannon's awesome track suit explanation.

And here is a side-by-side comparison of Bojan Bogdanovic and Shannon sporting the same awesome track suit. Glorious.