Video Shorts: Best Ball Sleepers, Busts

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Shannon McKeown 
September 22, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

The Three Amigos return for the 2023-24 season by offering nine (9) sleepers and three (3) busts for Best Ball.  And yes, K-Train says Kevin Durant is a bust.  Watch for all their suggestions, and stick around to the end for Shannon's awesome track suit explanation.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

And here is a side-by-side comparison of Bojan Bogdanovic and Shannon sporting the same awesome track suit.  Glorious.

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken is a two-time FSWA award winner and a co-host on the RW NBA Podcast. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
