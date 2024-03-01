Video Shorts: Waiver Wire Advice for March 4th

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Alex Barutha, Shannon McKeown, and Ken "K-Train" Crites suggest nine players to snag off the waiver wire for the week of March 4-10. Alex is high on Orlando's Jalen Suggs for the stretch run. Ken still believes in Andre Drummond.

