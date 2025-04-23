Aaron Nesmith News: Plays well with 16 points

Nesmith posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 123-115 victory over the Bucks in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After a quiet outing in Game 1, Nesmith found his rhythm in Game 2. Through the opening two games, Nesmith has averaged 29.0 minutes per night with 11.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on a combined 8-of-16 from the field.