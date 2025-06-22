This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The Pacers forced a Game 7 in dramatic fashion, but the Thunder will get another opportunity to use their home-court advantage that's effectively propelled them through the bracket. We'll take one last look at FanDuel's single-game selections with some potential scenarios. The action begins with an 8:00 p.m. EDT tipoff.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Before we begin, let's take a look at the Game 6 results from one of FanDuel's most popular multi-entry tournaments.

MVP Pascal Siakam 57.15

UTIL T.J. McConnell 40.8

UTIL Obi Toppin 32.2

UTIL Andrew Nembhard 31

UTIL Tyrese Haliburton 27.7

UTIL Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 20.8

This winning lineup aligned well with the outcome as most of the elite Thunder options grossly underperformed compared to their recent playoff history. Players like Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso failed to register double-digit FDFP totals while role players like Aaron Nesmith (21.9 FDFP) outscored them by a wide margin at a noticeable discount. As we approach the finale, the notion of home court advantage is a metric that warrants close attention. Aside from the buzzer-beating win by the Pacers in Game 1, OKC has clearly outplayed Indiana at their arena. The sharp money will lean heavily in that direction, though it would be foolish to omit Pacers who are fully capable of holding spots in the single-entry format.

Use our FanDuel NBA Lineup Optimizer to discover more expert recommendations, customize the player pool, set exposure percentage and mass-enter DFS lineups.

INJURIES

IND Tyrese Haliburton (calf) - QUESTIONABLE

It's very unlikely Haliburton will miss out on Sunday, but a usage and production dip is something we should account for. It makes sense to look at on-off court data to determine who benefits when Haliburton is on the bench, and we'll address those targets below.

MVP CANDIDATES

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (MVP $25,800, UTIL $17,200)

Pascal Siakam (MVP $16,600, UTIL $12,400)

Andrew Nembhard (MVP $6,900, UTIL $4,600)

SGA regressed significantly in Game 6, yet it's hard to make a case against him as the presumptive MVP choice. If you favor the home-court narrative, he's as solid as you'll get for the top spot. Even if the Thunder prevail, Siakam will continue to produce as he's proven to be one of the most consistent players this series. With an MVP salary that's well below Gilgeous-Alexander, he provides more flexibility for your utility selections that can also allow for SGA's inclusion in one of the five available spots.

I'm pinpointing Nembhard as an option for two reasons. Haliburton's injury is an obvious justification, but the newly-inflated salary of T.J. McConnell makes him a difficult payoff to choose here. Nembhard will also net you an average of $10,620 per slot, which is much lower than what SGA ($6,840) and Siakam ($8,280) can provide. A Nembhard selection is directly tied to Jalen Williams, who becomes a viable inclusion with the MVP discount. A build of Nembhard/SGA/Siakam/Williams/Holmgren/Hartenstein would be nice if you buy into an OKC win, but you could also take one of the others mentioned below with little difficulty.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

UTILITY CANDIDATES

Chet Holmgren ($8,600)

T.J. McConnell ($5,400)

Alex Caruso ($4,400)

Obi Toppin ($4,000)

Aaron Nesmith ($3,800)

Isaiah Hartenstein ($2,600)

McConnell and Nesmith aren't good fits for a Nembhard build due to the negative correlation, yet they're perfectly appropriate if you're going with SGA or Siakam at the top. We still have plenty of room for both of these elites by using any of these combos, but I'd refrain from using McConnell and Nembhard together at Utility as the two are closely correlated and are dependent on another subpar night from Haliburton. The Pacers have proven they're deep enough to win without Haliburton's help, though I'm still wary of McConnell's salary increase. The $800 UTIL differential for Nembhard just seems like a better buy, especially if you're projecting similar outcomes. Toppin, Nesmith and Hartenstein are also usable with the SGA/Siakam MVP builds, and I think Hartenstein could be a surprise tonight after encouraging totals the last two outings.

It's been a pleasure to assist you with your DFS NBA pursuits this season. Best of luck on Sunday!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.