AJ Johnson News: Another big game in SL

Johnson generated 25 points (10-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), with five rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes of Wednesday's 86-76 Summer League loss to Utah.

Johnson dropped 20 points Tuesday and followed up the performance with a Summer-League high in the category. Entering his second NBA season, Johnson will have a tough time cracking the Wizards' rotation, but at age 20, he has shown plenty of promise as a long-term project.