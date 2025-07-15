AJ Johnson News: Scores 20 in SL loss

Johnson recorded 20 points (7-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes in Tuesday's 74-58 Summer League loss to the 76ers.

Johnson struggled from beyond the arc but still led the Wizards with 20 points in Tuesday's loss. Acquired in February in the trade that sent Kyle Kuzma to the Bucks, the young guard will look to earn a spot in a crowded backcourt that now includes CJ McCollum, Tre Johnson and others.