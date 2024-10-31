Alex Caruso News: Tallies four steals in win

Caruso posted zero points (0-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and four steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 105-93 victory over the Spurs.

Caruso's struggles on the offensive end continued Wednesday, although he was able to stay relevant on the defensive side. outside of his steals and blocks, the 2024-25 season has been largely underwhelming, especially when it comes to his role in Oklahoma City. At this point, he should be viewed as an elite streaming option, to the point where he could be held in very specific situations.