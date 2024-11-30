Fantasy Basketball
Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond Injury: Leaves game with ankle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Drummond (ankle) went to the locker room in the first quarter of Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond injured his right ankle after landing on Tobias Harris' foot on a made basket. Drummond wasn't able to put any pressure on his ankle and needed help to the locker room, per Ky Carlin of USA Today. If Drummond is unable to return to Saturday's contest, Adem Bona should see additional playing time off the bench.

Andre Drummond
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
