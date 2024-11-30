Andre Drummond Injury: Won't return Saturday

Drummond (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Drummond exited the game in the first quarter after landing on Tobias Harris' foot on a made basket, and he wasn't able to put any pressure on his ankle as he exited the court. He's been diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, and it's unclear if he'll be sidelined for an extended stretch. Guerschon Yabusele will see even more minutes in the frontcourt as a result.