Antonio Reeves News: Dazzles in G League loss

Reeves recorded 27 points (8-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes Tuesday in the G League Birmingham Squadron's 112-104 loss to the Wisconsin Herd.

Reeves is a member of the Pelicans' 15-man roster, but since he's not been a regular part of the rotation of late, he could see frequent opportunities in the G League. Through seven outings with the Squadron thus far, Reeves is averaging 25.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 three-pointers, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 39.6 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from the field.