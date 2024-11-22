NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, November 22

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

We're set for an eight-game slate Friday, which is actually somewhat smaller than usual. There are some especially big names on the injury report, which makes the potential for value high if some of those potential absences happen.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 11/22 @ 10:00 a.m. ET:

Boston Celtics (-16) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 237.0)

Brooklyn at Philadelphia 76ers (-6) (O/U: 215.0)

Golden State Warriors (-10.5) at New Orleans Pelicans (O/U: 223.0)

Portland Trail Blazers at Houston Rockets (-12.5) (O/U: 224.0)

Atlanta Hawks (-1.5) at Chicago Bulls (O/U: 246.0)

Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks (-5) (O/U: 236.0)

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets (-3) (O/U: 226.5)

Sacramento Kings (-3) at Los Angeles Clippers (O/U: 220.5)

There's one particularly large outlier spread with the Celtics-Wizards and another pair of double-digit lines. But otherwise, it appears we're in for a competitive night.

Projected totals are particularly eye-catching in some instances, none more than the Hawks-Bulls matchup that's inching toward 250. The fact that figure is combined with the tightest spread could well make it the best one to focus on from a DFS perspective, with Pacers-Bucks a close second.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (personal): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic misses a fourth straight game, Dario Saric is likely to continue starting while the usage for Jamal Murray and Michael Porter will remain elevated.

Luka Doncic, DAL (wrist): OUT

In Doncic's absence, Kyrie Irving's usage should skyrocket while Quentin Grimes, Spencer Dinwiddie and Jaden Hardy could all get extra point guard minutes.

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

If Ingram can't go, Antonio Reeves - who scored a career-high 34 points on Wednesday against Cleveland - could receive another start at small forward.

Paul George, PHI (knee): OUT

With George sidelined, Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid should see even more usage than usual while Kelly Oubre potentially draws a start at small forward.

Anfernee Simons, POR (hand): QUESTIONABLE

If Simons can't play Friday, Scoot Henderson (quadricep) will get another start at point guard if he can play through his injury - with Dalano Banton next in line if neither player is available.

Other notable injuries:

Dejounte Murray, NOP (hand): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (hamstring): OUT

Kawhi Leonard, LAC (knee): OUT

Aaron Gordon, DEN (calf): OUT

Kristaps Porzingis, BOS (foot): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (hamstring): OUT

Khris Middleton, MIL (ankle): OUT

CJ McCollum, NOP (adductor): DOUBTFUL

Deandre Ayton, POR (finger): DOUBTFUL

Scoot Henderson, POR (quadricep): QUESTIONABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Stephen Curry, GSW (knee): PROBABLE

Cam Thomas, BKN (back): PROBABLE

Coby White, CHI (neck): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have four players with five-figure salaries that have a chance to play on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,500), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Joel Embiid ($10,800) and Jayson Tatum ($10,500).

Jokic has missed the last three games for personal reasons and averaged 73.9 FD points in his last four appearances. If he returns, he'll be well rested and shouldn't be on any minutes restrictions.

Antetokounmpo scored 98.4 FD only four games ago and has since eclipsed 60 twice to provide as high of a ceiling as Jokic.

Embiid finally had his first signature outing of the season Wednesday with 54.2 FD against the Grizzlies and he'll have a chance at extra usage with Paul George out.

Tatum will play in the matchup with the highest spread, potentially limiting his involvement. He enters Friday having recently posted 60.8 and 59.9 FD.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Kyrie Irving, DAL ($9,600)

Irving has recorded no more than 32.2 FD from three of his last four games, though he'll be set for a significant bump in usage with Doncic out.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC ($9,300)

Fox will have both Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan back on the floor with him Friday, but his recent production - which includes three outings over 55 FD across his last four - should still keep him in plenty of lineups.

Alperen Sengun, HOU ($8,700)

Sengun has produced between 50.4 and 54 FD during three of his last four games, which should help lock him in a high roster rate.

Jamal Murray, DEN ($8,200)

Murray could once again play without Jokic and topped 40 FD in two of three without his star teammate.

Michael Porter, DEN ($7,600)

Porter has also benefited from Jokic's absence by dropping 47.7 FD last time out and hitting or exceeding 40 in three of five.

Key Values

Tari Eason, HOU vs. POR ($6,500)

Eason is in the early running for Most Improved Player with his performance off the bench, which includes a career-high 11.7 points, 2.2 steals and 1.1 blocks alongside a career-best 52.7 shooting percentage. The third-year pro has been especially effective of late by exceeding 40 FD in two straight while averaging 34.5 over his last seven. Eason's bench role is providing him mid-20s minutes most nights, and he'll be facing a Trail Blazers squad allowing the eighth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (26.5) and 50.3 FD per game to the position across the last seven matchups. Portland also happens to allow a Western Conference-high 51.5 offensive efficiency rating to second-unit players.

P.J. Washington, DAL at DEN ($6,000)

While plenty of focus will naturally be on Kyrie Irving with Doncic unavailable, Washington is certainly another member of the Mavs' starting five with the potential for a big increase in opportunity. The big man does show some volatility with respect to his production, yet he scored 52.4 FD two games ago against the Thunder and is averaging 55.8 per 36 minutes with Luka off the floor this season. The Nuggets are already without Aaron Gordon (calf) and could be down Jokic again in the frontcourt while checking in conceding the fifth-highest offensive efficiency rating to power forwards (28.8) along with 48.4 percent shooting and a league-high 54.5 FD to fours during the last seven games.

Clint Capela, ATL at CHI ($5,600)

Capela still has plenty left in the tank in his age-30 season, and he'll come into Friday having exceeded 33 FD the last two outings. He's averaging 32.2 over his last six appearances, a stretch where he's averaging a double-double of 13.5 points and 10.5 rebounds over a modest 22.5 minutes per night. Capela already recorded 34.3 FD against these same Bulls during the first game in that sample, and they're still surrendering the seventh-highest offensive efficiency rating to centers (35.6) and the third-most FD points to the position across the last seven (65.0). Chicago's also conceding an NBA-high 60.7 points in the paint per home game, an area of the floor where 84.7 percent of Capela's scoring originates.

ALSO CONSIDER: Brook Lopez, MIL vs. IND ($6,400); Josh Giddey, CHI vs. ATL ($6,300); Klay Thompson, DAL at DEN ($5,600); Payton Pritchard, BOS at WAS ($5,200); Antonio Reeves, NO vs. GSW ($4,400)

