Antonio Reeves News: Dominant outing in G League

Reeves played 40 minutes Friday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 134-99 loss versus Capital City and compiled 35 points (14-22 FG, 5-9 2Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.

Reeves was one of Birmingham's lone bright spots during Friday's loss as he led the team in both points scored and three pointers made in addition to converting on an efficient 63.6 percent from the field. The rookie second-round pick has appeared in just three games in the G League so far this season and will likely continue splitting his time between the Pelicans and Squadron.