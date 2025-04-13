Antonio Reeves News: Paces team in scoring

Reeves logged 20 points (8-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and a block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 loss to the Thunder.

Reeves was able to put together a solid offensive performance Sunday despite missing all four of his three-point attempts. The rookie guard had an impressive conclusion to the season, scoring in double figures in each of his final eight appearances. In those contests, he averaged 16.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 32.6 minutes per game.