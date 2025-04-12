Antonio Reeves News: Solid outing off bench

Reeves ended Friday's 153-104 loss to the Heat with 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes.

Despite moving to the bench in Friday's blowout loss, Reeves still logged 34 minutes of action due to New Orleans dealing with a long list of injuries. The rookie guard has shot the ball efficiently from behind the arc across his last 10 outings, converting 45.6 percent of his 5.7 three-point attempts per contest.