Antonio Reeves News: Team-high 24 points in G League win

Reeves recorded 24 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Birmingham Squadron's 122-112 loss to Raptors 905.

Reeves did most of his damage Wednesday from beyond the arc and finished the game as the second-leading scorer behind A.J. Lawson (30). Reeves has played in seven G League games since Jan. 10, and he has scored at least 20 points in six of those seven outings. He's appeared in 18 regular-season games for the Pelicans in the NBA, so the rookie second-round pick should spend the majority of the year in the G League where he'll get more playing time.