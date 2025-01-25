Fantasy Basketball
Ben Simmons headshot

Ben Simmons Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 25, 2025 at 4:21pm

Simmons has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Heat due to lower back soreness, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Simmons was initially slated to return Saturday from a three-game absence due to an illness. However, he will not be available off the bench due to a lingering lower back issue, and his next chance to play will be Monday against the Kings. Day'Ron Sharpe, Jalen Wilson and Ziaire Wiliams are candidates to see an uptick in playing time due to Simmons' late scratch.

