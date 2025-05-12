NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NBA Teams with First Overall Picks: How Many Seasons Until Playoff Success?

NBA Teams with First Overall Picks: How Many Seasons Until Playoff Success?

Written by 
Christopher Boan 
Published on May 12, 2025
Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball

As the NBA Playoffs roll on, Rotowire.com utilized NBA.com to look at how long it takes for a team to get back into playoff contention after selecting the No. 1 overall pick. Since 2000, there are 21 draft picks with known playoff results (Andrew Wiggins, Zaccharie Risacher, Victor Wembanyama & Zion Williamson not included. Wiggins due to immediate trade).

On average, it took approximately  2.59 seasons for teams with No. 1 overall picks from 2000 to 2022 to reach the playoffs (excluding play-in tournaments). 

Mapping out your wagers for the week? Check out the latest Sportsbook Promo Codes to get special offers and make the most of your bets.

Average Seasons Until 1st Playoff Appearance For No. 1 Draft Picks (Since 2000)

Analyzing Average Time for No. 1 NBA Draft Picks to Reach Playoffs

Of the 22 draft picks surveyed for this story, the player with the fastest path from No. 1 overall to the postseason were Andrew Bogut, Andrea Bargnani, Derrick Rose and Markelle Fultz — who all made the postseason in their first season in the NBA.  

Conversely, the top picks with the longest path from the draft to the postseason were Kwame Brown, John Wall, Kyrie Irving, Andrew Wiggins and Cade Cunningham, who all played four seasons in the association before making it to the hallowed "second season" in the 30-team league.

In between, you'll find names like Kenyon Martin, Yao Ming, Greg Oden, Anthony Bennett, Ben Simmons and Paolo Banchero, who all made the postseason in their sophomore seasons with their respective teams, while guys like LeBron James, Dwight Howard, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Deandre Ayton and Anthony Edwards all made the playoffs for the first time in their third season in the league. 

The Journey from First Overall Pick to NBA Playoffs Success

Right now, the team at FanDuel Sportsbook have yet to put up an odds board for who could potentially be the top pick in 2025 but do have the Charlotte Hornets, Utah Jazz and Washington in a three-way tie atop the operator's NBA Draft lottery odds board, at +550 apiece.  

That puts the two NBA bottom feeders ahead of teams like the New Orleans Pelicans (+600), Philadelphia 76ers (+750) and the Brooklyn Nets (+850), ahead of Monday night's lottery to see who gets the rights to land the next NBA star. 

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Christopher Boan
Christopher Boan
Christopher has covered the sports betting industry for more than seven years, and takes the lead on both sports analysis and legislative developments for GDC Group. His work has also appeared on ArizonaSports.com, the Tucson Weekly and the Green Valley News.
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, May 12
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, May 12
Top 5 Fantasy NBA Playoff Stars: Jokić, Mitchell, and More Shine
Top 5 Fantasy NBA Playoff Stars: Jokić, Mitchell, and More Shine
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday's Playoff Games
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Sunday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Sunday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, May 11
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, May 11
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday's Playoff Games
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday's Playoff Games