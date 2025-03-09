Ben Simmons Injury: Out at least one more week
Simmons (knee) won't travel with the Clippers for their upcoming three-game road trip, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Simmons has missed the last five games due to a left knee injury, and he'll now will miss the three-game road swing that begins Tuesday in New Orleans. Amir Coffey and Derrick Jones figure to maintain increased roles while Simmons is sidelined.
