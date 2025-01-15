Ben Simmons Injury: Out for second leg of back-to-back

Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez said after Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Trail Blazers that Simmons is slated to sit out Wednesday's game against the Clippers for lower back injury management, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. "So with Ben, we have a plan. Great to see that he played above 30 minutes [in Sunday's loss to the Jazz]," Fernandez said. "He feels good...But again, we want to be cautious and obviously still follow our protocol with him not playing back-to-backs."

Simmons hasn't played in both halves of a back-to-back set all season, and that trend doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon. In addition to his ongoing lower back management, Simmons was also listed as questionable for Tuesday's game with left knee soreness, but he was cleared to start and finished with 11 assists -- one off matching a season-high total -- to go with five points (2-6 FG, 1-2 FT) and nine rebounds in 26 minutes. He matched a season high with 32 minutes Sunday against the Jazz, but his minutes could stick in the mid-20s moving forward now that the Nets are beginning to get healthier. D'Angelo Russell (shin) and Cameron Johnson (ankle) both returned from multi-game absences Tuesday, and Cam Thomas (hamstring) could be back in action by the end of the month.