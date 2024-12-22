Ben Simmons News: Delivers double-double in loss

Simmons finished with 15 points (5-11 FG, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, 10 assists and two steals over 29 minutes during Saturday's 105-94 loss to Utah.

Simmons continues to play his best basketball of the season, producing his first double-double of the campaign. He has now played at least 29 minutes in three straight games, sliding in as the starting point guard following the Dennis Schroder trade. Although his availability for back-to-back sets remains unclear, what is clear is the fact he is as healthy as he has been for the past few years. Look for Simmons to continue his strong play when the Nets face the Heat on Monday.