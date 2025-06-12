Bennedict Mathurin News: Pours in 27 points in Game 3 win

Mathurin registered 27 points (9-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 victory over the Thunder in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

After a standout performance in Game 2 with 14 points, Mathurin kept his foot on the gas in Game 3, leading all scorers in this contest. He also made a bit of history in the process, becoming the first player in NBA history to put up 25 or more points in the Finals in under 23 minutes. The Pacers will carry a 2-1 series lead into Game 4 on Friday.