DraftKings NBA DFS Strategy for June 19

OKC at IND: Thunder lead series 3-2

Key NBA Injuries Impacting DFS Picks

IND: Tyrese Haliburton (calf): Questionable - Upgraded to Available

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($10,600) vs. Thunder

Although he is dealing with a calf injury, Haliburton will likely give it a go with the championship on the line. He finished with just 20.3 DK points in Game 5, as he was limited after suffering the injury during the game. He averaged 17.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks through the first four games of the series and is likely to come up big while delivering a full effort on home court, where he has shined all season.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($10,800) at Pacers

Williams stole the show in Game 5, with 40 points on 14-for-25 shooting, six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 minutes of action. He has been dominant all series and is averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 0.8 steals over the five games, including topping 25 points in each of the last three outings. He is likely to keep up the production, as his versatility makes him very hard to contain.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($10,200) vs. Thunder

Siakam continues to help lead the charge for his squad, including a team-high 28 points in the Game 5 loss. He is averaging 20.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.4 blocks through five games in the series, and he can be expected to stand out on home court in the must-win game, as he shot over 50 percent from the field at home this season, and he reached the 20-point mark in each of the previous two home games.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,800 at Pacers

Holmgren is doing a great job filling in the gaps behind the Thunder's top-two players, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, as he continues to attack the glass, step up defensively and finish opportune scoring plays. When he is rolling, his squad becomes very hard to stop, and he can be expected to come out with a clear focus to stay engaged all over the court with such a monumental opportunity at stake.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($14,200) at Pacers

Gilgeous-Alexander has undoubtedly been the most consistently impactful player in the Finals, averaging 32.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.8 blocks across the five games. He also topped 60 DK points twice in that span, including in the last outing, and should stay strong on the road, where he shot better than 50 percent from the field this season.

Mid-Range Money

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($6,000) vs. Thunder

Nembhard continues to handle a significant role but has come up a bit quiet in two of the last three outings. He is averaging 10.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in the Finals, including a high of 28.0 DK points in Game 1 and 2. He must dig deep for a stand-out effort, especially with Tyrese Haliburton fighting through injury trouble.

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($5,600) vs. Thunder

Toppin has been a strong contributor this postseason but stepped up his production in the Finals, where he topped 20 DK points in four of the five games played. His ability to finish electrifying plays is an integral factor in his team gaining momentum, something that can be a significant factor in swaying the result on home court, which should contribute to him seeing substantial playing time in Game 5.

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($5,000) vs. Thunder

McConnell is coming off his best game of the Finals, as he racked up 32.0 DK points with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in just 22 minutes of action. He has been a great asset for his squad all postseason and is averaging 11.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals per game in the series and is likely to be a notable factor on home court in Game 6.

Value NBA DFS Players for June 19 Games

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($4,800) vs.Thunder

Nesmith has been strong in the Finals, going over 20 DK points in four of the five outings, including a high of 29.0 DK points in Game 1. He does a good job of playing hard on both ends of the floor and will have to bring his best effort to give his squad an edge in the must-win game. He showed notably better scoring at home, compared to on the road during the regular season.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($3,600) vs. Thunder

Mathurin topped 20 DK points for the second time in the Finals with a 22.5 DK-point display in Game 5. He is averaging 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in the series, including a 27-point scoring effort at home in Game 3. His ability to turn up his production could be a decisive factor in tonight's result.

Aaron Wiggins, Thunder ($2,800) at Pacers

Wiggins has seen relatively consistent playing time throughout the postseason, including enjoying more than 20 minutes of action twice in the Finals. He can heat up quickly as a scorer and is a solid bet in terms of looking for help from deeper down the bench.

