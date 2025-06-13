This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

OKC at IND: Pacers lead series 2-1

Injuries to Monitor

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($13,800) at Pacers

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 43.5 DK points in Game 3, which marked his third-lowest total of the postseason. He topped 30 points scored in the first two games of the series but was limited to 24 points on 9-for-20 shooting in the last outing. It will surely be another tough night, but the MVP showed all season that he is more than capable of stepping up on the road.

Forwards/Centers

Jalen Williams, Thunder ($10,200) at Pacers

Williams led his squad with 26 points in Game 3. It marked his first time scoring over 20 points in the series, and he is averaging 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the three games. He remains a vital component for his squad, as his size and versatility make him a challenging matchup for the opposing defense.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($9,800) vs. Thunder

Siakam logged a series-high 21 points in Game 3, where he also added six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 32 minutes of action. He is averaging 18.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 blocks through three games in the Finals and must continue to step up as a leader on both ends of the floor. He does a great job helping his squad push the pace, finishing many plays in transition.

Chet Holmgren, Thunder ($8,200) at Pacers

Holmgren recorded his first double-double of the Finals, and his seventh of the postseason, with 20 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and a steal in Game 3. The performance was by far his best of the series, and he must bring another major effort in order to help avoid falling behind 3-1. Holmgren's ability to score from multiple areas makes him a tough matchup for the Pacers' frontcourt, and he should be able to continue to pad his stats on the glass, as the Pacers gave up the league's sixth-most rebounds to opposing centers this season.

Expected Chalk

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($11,400) vs. Thunder

Haliburton got out to a bit of a quiet start but eventually came up large in Game 3, with 22 points, nine rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block in the win. It marked the eighth time that he topped 50 DK points, while he is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists and 1.4 steals across 19 games this postseason. He has momentum on his side and is likely to come up with another stellar performance at home.

Mid-Range Money

Obi Toppin, Pacers ($5,000) vs. Thunder

Toppin continues to do a great job chipping in off the bench and is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 0.7 blocks in the Finals. His ability to cut at the right time and finish plays at the rim with electric dunks has been a notable factor in his squad's ability to stay energized and engaged. He should continue to see around 20 minutes per game.

Aaron Nesmith, Pacers ($5,800) vs. Thunder

Nesmith opened the Finals with two impressive displays on the road, but he came up quieter with just seven points in Game 3. Nonetheless, his relentless effort and pressure he applies defensively make him the type of player that can bounce back quickly by chipping in across the stat sheet. He also has a good chance to get back on track offensively at home, where he averaged 13.0 points per game this season.

Andrew Nembhard, Pacers ($6,800) vs. Thunder

Nembhard turned in just 13.5 DK points in Game 3, but his impressive defensive efforts were key in helping limit Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to one of his quietest games of the postseason. Nembhard averaged 1.2 steals per game during the regular season and more-often-than-not will continue to rustle up solid DK value by doing a bit of everything.

Value Picks

T.J. McConnell, Pacers ($4,000) vs. Thunder

McConnell gave his squad a huge boost in Game 3, snagging a whopping five steals in just 15 minutes off the bench. He also added 10 points and five assists to round out one of his most impactful games of the postseason. He is undoubtedly a go-to figure off the bench and should continue to pester his way to notable numbers.

Cason Wallace, Thunder ($3,800) at Pacers

After coming off the bench through the first three rounds, Wallace has started in each of the last three games, averaging 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in the Finals. His defensive tenacity and ability to hit from long range give excellent dimension to the Thunder's backcourt, and he can be expected to continue to make his mark whether he starts, or not.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($4,000) vs. Thunder

Mathurin was the unlikely hero for his team, with a postseason-high 27 points on 9-for-12 shooting in Game 3. It marked the fourth time in 18 appearances during these playoffs that he reached the 20-point mark, while he is averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists over that span. He will surely have another chance to tip the scales, and he should continue to thrive at home, where he shot 48.0 percent from the field this season.

