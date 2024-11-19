Bogdan Bogdanovic News: Lukewarm production in return

Bogdanovic (hamstring) notched six points (2-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and three assists in 18 minutes off the bench in Monday's 109-108 win over the Kings.

For the first time since the Hawks' season-opening win over the Nets back on Oct. 23, Bogdanovic was back in action after having missed the team's previous 13 games with a right hamstring injury that he treated with a non-surgical procedure. Though Bogdanovic projects to remain in a sixth-man role even once he's further removed from the injury, he should see his minutes gradually increase in the games to come. He's coming off a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged a career-high 16.9 points per game and shot 92.1 percent from the free-throw line, so he'll likely warrant a roster spot in most 12-team leagues, even if his production remains somewhat muted over his first few games back from the hamstring injury.