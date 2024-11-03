Bradley Beal Injury: Back on injury report
Beal (elbow) is questionable for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Beal has been a mainstay on the injury report due to a sprained right elbow, though he was able to suit up in Saturday's win over Portland after missing Thursday's win over the Clippers. The 31-year-old has appeared in four regular-season games, during which he has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals-plus-blocks across 35.8 minutes per game. If Beal is ruled out, Ryan Dunn should handle an increased role.
