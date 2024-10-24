Bradley Beal News: Surprises with solid line

Beal registered 24 points (8-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Wednesday's 116-113 overtime victory over the Clippers.

The Suns were guilty of playing as a group of individuals rather than a cohesive team last season, and Beal suffered as a result. The team ranked 21st with an average of 25.2 assists per game last season, which isn't surprising considering the team's penchant for players creating their own opportunities. It took some time for Beal to carve a role alongside Devin Booker, but it seems like the move to the wing might be the correction the team is looking for. Tyus Jones is now at the point, placing Beal in a hybrid guard-forward role. The increased opportunities were evident right away in the opener, and he could be one of the team's big surprises if he can stay consistent.