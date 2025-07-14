Bronny James News: Paces LAL in Summer League loss

James tallied 17 points (6-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes in Monday's 67-58 Summer League loss to the Clippers.

James led the team in assists and scoring, finishing as one of two Lakers players to record double-digit points. The 20-year-old looked sharp in his third Summer League appearance and has now scored at least 14 points in back-to-back games, shooting 52.4 percent from the field over those two outings.