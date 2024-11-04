Week 2 Fantasy Basketball Recap: Here Come the Injuries

Wizards rookie Alex Sarr continues to display a knack for the defensive side, as he racked up four blocks in each of his last two outings and is averaging 2.8 blocks per game this season. Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas picked up a start to begin the week, before returning to a bench role in the following two games. The veteran big man has managed to put up solid numbers on a couple of

Paolo Banchero began the week with a stellar performance as he delivered a career-high 50 points on 16-for-26 shooting, to go with 13 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks in a win over the Pacers. He kept up the strong play with 31 points in the following game, but things took a turn for the worst when he was listed as questionable for action a day later, before finally being diagnosed with a torn oblique on October 31. The injury is expected to keep the Magic's budding star sidelined until at least early December, but there is no official timetable for his return. Banchero's absence will open up more opportunities throughout the Magic's roster, particularly for Jonathan Isaac , Moritz Wagner , Anthony Black and rookie, Tristan da Silva .

Week 2 of NBA action brought more of the amazing, and, unfortunately, some tough news regarding injury trouble. In this article, we will review the most notable updates from around the league and any subsequent implications to help fantasy managers derive the best value going forward.

Week 2 of NBA action brought more of the amazing, and, unfortunately, some tough news regarding injury trouble. In this article, we will review the most notable updates from around the league and any subsequent implications to help fantasy managers derive the best value going forward.

Paolo Banchero began the week with a stellar performance as he delivered a career-high 50 points on 16-for-26 shooting, to go with 13 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and two blocks in a win over the Pacers. He kept up the strong play with 31 points in the following game, but things took a turn for the worst when he was listed as questionable for action a day later, before finally being diagnosed with a torn oblique on October 31. The injury is expected to keep the Magic's budding star sidelined until at least early December, but there is no official timetable for his return. Banchero's absence will open up more opportunities throughout the Magic's roster, particularly for Jonathan Isaac, Moritz Wagner, Anthony Black and rookie, Tristan da Silva.

Wizards rookie Alex Sarr continues to display a knack for the defensive side, as he racked up four blocks in each of his last two outings and is averaging 2.8 blocks per game this season. Meanwhile, Jonas Valanciunas picked up a start to begin the week, before returning to a bench role in the following two games. The veteran big man has managed to put up solid numbers on a couple of occasions, but it does not look like he will be an overly reliable provider at the center position.

More from the Wizards is the intriguing play of sophomore Bilal Coulibaly, who turned in more than 20 points in each of his last two outings and three times in five games this season.

Nikola Jokic began the week with a second consecutive 40-point performance. He followed up with a triple-double in the next outing and closed the week with two more double-doubles. The three-time MVP remains one of the top producers in the league.

Taylor Hendricks picked up his third consecutive start on Monday, but unfortunately, he suffered a season-ending leg injury late in the game. Rookie Cody Williams was given the starting job in the three games following the injury to Hendricks, while Drew Eubanks and Kyle Filipowski are also up for extra minutes for the Jazz.

Anthony Edwards was on fire from long range last week, hitting seven threes in back-to-back games and shooting 17-for-34 from deep over three outings. He continues to build on his impressive trajectory, averaging career-highs of 28.3 points per game and 43.2 percent shooting from deep this season.

Dennis Schroder kicked off the week with a 28-point, 14-assist double-double and followed up with a season-high 33-point performance in the next outing. In his final two games of the week, he finished with less than 10 points in each outing but still managed to fill the stat sheet with rebounds, assists and steals. Overall, Schroder has been one of the best all-around contributors for the Nets this season.

Additionally, the Nets' Ben Simmons has yet to score in double digits and is averaging 5.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.2 assists, with 3.3 turnovers over six games played. On a better note, he dished out a season-high 11 assists in a win over the Bulls on Friday.

Despite missing Stephen Curry for three straight games, the Golden State Warriors managed to earn a three-game win streak. The squad was led primarily by Buddy Hield, who averaged 25.3 points on 51.0 percent shooting over the three outings. Hield has scored more than 20 points in five of his six games this season. Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski and Draymond Green were also consistent contributors during the streak, while Lindy Waters popped off for 21 points in Tuesday's win over the Pelicans. Curry is expected to make his return sometime within the upcoming week.

RJ Barrett put together a massive week, beginning with a 20-point performance in his season debut on Monday, followed by three straight games with more than 30 points. Barrett is averaging 28.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists over four games this season. Also from the Raptors, second-year player Gradey Dick took his game to another level with back-to-back 30-point outings and is averaging 21.0 points on 46.8 percent shooting through seven games this season.

Scottie Barnes opened Week 2 with his third consecutive 20-point game and his first double-double of the year. However, the young Raptors' star suffered a blow to the face late in the game, which fractured his orbital bone and will keep him sidelined until at least late-November. Ochai Agbaji and Jonathan Mogbo should continue to see additional paying time in Barnes' absence.

Bronny James scored his first NBA points late in a blowout loss in Cleveland on Wednesday. Nonetheless, he is not to be expected to see consistent or significant playing time in the near future.

Karl-Anthony Towns logged a double-double in each of his three games during Week-2 action, bringing him up to four double-doubles in five outings this season. He also delivered a season-high 44 points in a win in Miami on Wednesday, and looks to be finding his groove with his new squad.

Victor Wembanyama made NBA history by becoming the third player to ever record multiple 5x5 games. He achieved the feat for the second time in his career when he totaled 25 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, five steals and five blocks in a win in Utah on Thursday. Additionally, the play of veteran Chris Paul has been a bright spot for the up-and-coming squad. Paul has scored in double figures in four straight outings, including back-to-back double-doubles in his two most recent games.

Zion Williamson registered an impressive week of action, scoring more than 30 points in two of his three outings, including a double-double with 34 points and 10 assists on Friday. However, he sat out of Sunday's matchup due to hamstring tightness, marking his second absence in seven games. Williamson remains questionable to play heading into Monday's game.

Domantas Sabonis is coming off his second triple-double of the season and the 60th of his career, which lifts him past Larry Bird for the 10th-most triple-doubles all time. Sabonis led the league with 26 triple-doubles last season and is on pace to challenge that total again.

The Memphis Grizzlies had four players (Santi Aldama, Zach Edey, Ja Morant and Scotty Pippen) record double-doubles in a win in Philly on Saturday. Additionally, Jay Huff delivered another impressive performance in the same game, as he racked up 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting in just 14 minutes of action off the bench.

James Harden continues to do all he can to carry the Clippers in the absence of an All-Star caliber running mate. The superstar guard has produced a double-double in every one of his six outings this season, including a triple-double with 25 points, 10 rebounds, 13 assists, two steals and two blocks in a loss to the Suns on Thursday.

After a modest start to the campaign, Jalen Johnson put together a major week, providing two double-doubles and a season high of 29 points on two occasions. Johnson is averaging 18.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks through seven games and should continue to emerge as one of the top contributors at the power-forward position.

Finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Oklahoma City Thunder remain the only two undefeated teams in the league. The Thunder continue to be led by the dominant play of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while the Cavs are following the lead of Donovan Mitchell. However, it is the high-level supporting casts of both teams that have been the key to their consistent success. On the other hand, the Jazz are the only team that has yet to record a win. They are now hindered by injury trouble, with Lauri Markkanen at risk of missing a third consecutive game, and Jordan Clarkson expected to miss at least the next week of action. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are off to perhaps the most alarming start, with a 1-5 record and the fifth-worst point differential in the NBA. The team has struggled to find any decent production outside of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, while they are also averaging the league's fifth-fewest assists per game.