Buddy Hield News: Leads team with 22 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Hield logged 22 points (8-12 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one assist over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 139-104 win over Portland.

Hield brings his sharpshooting skills to the Bay Area, and there's little question that his addition will be a great benefit to the Warriors. The veteran could emerge as one of the best sixth men in the league if his role crystallizes as many expect, and he'll provide solid relief with a second unit that should have no problem contending with Klay Thompson's departure.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
