Buddy Hield headshot

Buddy Hield News: Struggles with shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 28, 2024

Hield racked up eight points (3-14 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 28 minutes during Sunday's 112-104 loss to the Clippers.

Hield simply couldn't find his range Sunday night, as the Warriors dropped their first contest of the season. However, Stephen Curry suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's game, meaning Hield could have more touches coming his way in the near future. Through three games this season, Hield has posted averages of 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 4.3 three-pointers.

Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
