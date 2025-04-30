Caleb Houstan News: Scoreless in seven minutes

Houstan chipped in zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) over seven minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Houstan saw a very minimal role in the postseason and didn't make much noise at all, shooting 14.3 percent from the field. As for the regular season, Houstan made 58 appearances and struggled to break through in the rotation, averaging 4.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.1 three-pointers on 42.1 percent shooting in 13.6 minutes.