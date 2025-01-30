Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 2:08pm

Martin (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Martin will miss an 11th straight game Friday against the Nuggets. Philadelphia continues to deal with several injuries to key players, with Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George (finger), Andre Drummond (toe) and KJ Martin (foot) ruled out for this game against Denver. Head coach Nick Nurse will continue to turn to other options on his roster, like Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre, Justin Edwards and Guerschon Yabusele, to shoulder the load for this team riddled with injuries.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now