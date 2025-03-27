NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 27

Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

Slate Overview

SAS at CLE: Spurs 11-23 on road; Cavs 6-4 in last 10 games

DAL at ORL: Mavs 3-7 in last 10 games; Magic on three-game win streak

IND at WAS: Pacers 7-3 in last 10 games; Wizards 7-27 at home

ATL at MIA: Hawks 7-3 in last 10 games; Heat on two-game win streak

LAL at CHI: Lakers 4-6 in last 10 games; Bulls on three-game win streak

MEM at OKC: Grizzlies 6-4 in last 10 games; Thunder on seven-game win streak

Injuries to Monitor

CLE - Ty Jerome (knee): Questionable; Evan Mobley (rest): OUT

DAL - Caleb Martin (hip): Questionable; Dante Exum (hand), Daniel Gafford (knee), Dereck Lively (ankle), P.J. Washington (ankle): OUT

ORL - Cole Anthony (toe): Doubtful

WAS - Keyonte George (ankle), Marcus Smart (finger), Bilal Coulibaly (hamstring), Khris Middleton (ankle): OUT

ATL - Clint Capela (hand): OUT

MIA - Alec Burks (back), Duncan Robinson (back): Questionable; Nikola Jovic (hand): OUT

CHI - Lonzo Ball (wrist), Josh Giddey (forearm), Nikola Vucevic (back): Questionable; Tre Jones (foot): OUT

MEM - Ja Morant (hamstring): OUT

OKC - Cason Wallace (knee), Jalen Williams (hip): Questionable; Aaron Wiggins (Achilles): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers ($8,700) at Wizards

Haliburton has racked up double digits in assists in 12 consecutive appearances, including a season-high 18 assists in the most recent game. He is also averaging 18.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists and 1.3 steals over three games since returning from a three-game absence. He has a great chance to keep rolling with a matchup against the Wizards, who are giving up the league's most points per game.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavaliers ($8,800) vs. Spurs

After averaging 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.2 steals across his last five appearances, Mitchell missed the last game but is expected to return to action against the Spurs. He is likely to thrive in the matchup, as the Spurs give up the league's second-highest field-goal percentage to opposing shooting guards.

Forwards/Centers

Franz Wagner, Magic ($8,900) vs. Mavericks

Wagner is averaging 21.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 0.9 steals over the last 10 games, including a high of 54.3 DK points in the game before last. He should come up with another strong performance against the Mavericks, who give up the league's sixth-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing small forwards.

Pascal Siakam, Pacers ($8,200) at Wizards

Siakam is averaging 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last five games, with a high of 41.8 DK points. He is likely to stuff the stat sheet against the Wizards, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game to opposing power forwards.

Bam Adebayo, Heat ($8,300) vs. Hawks

Adebayo logged 27 points in the last game and is averaging 17.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals over the last 10 games, including two with more than 50 DK points. He has a great opportunity to prosper against the Hawks, who give up the league's seventh-most points in the paint.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,900) vs. Grizzlies

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to dominate the game, averaging 35.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last 10 appearances, including two with more than 70 DK points. He faces a favorable matchup against the Grizzlies, who will be shorthanded in the backcourt. He also finished with 59.0 DK points in his previous encounter with the Grizzlies.

Mid-Range Money

Jordan Poole, Wizards ($6,200) vs. Pacers

Poole is averaging 16.2 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.8 steals over the last 10 games, including five with more than 30 DK points. He is likely to pad his stats against the Pacers, who give up the league's fifth-highest field-goal percentage.

Bennedict Mathurin, Pacers ($5,100) at Wizards

Mathurin turned in 32.8 DK points in the last game and has a high of 57.5 DK points within the last 10 outings, while averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists over that span. He has a great chance to keep up the strong play with a matchup against the Wizards, who give up the league's fourth-most three-pointers and fifth-most free throws per game.

Value Picks

Dalen Terry, Bulls ($3,200) vs. Lakers

Terry is on a roll, averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steals over the last three games and topping 20 DK points in five of the last six games. He is likely to pick up additional responsibility as the Bulls continue to deal with injury trouble.

Dorian Finney-Smith, Lakers ($4,500) at Bulls

Finney-Smith has gone over 20 DK points in five of the last six games, averaging 11.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals over that span. He has a good chance to keep up the production against the Bulls, who give up the league's third-most points and second-most rebounds per game.

Jaxson Hayes, Lakers ($4,700) at Bulls

Hayes is averaging 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists over the last five games, including four with at least 18 DK points. He is up for a great opportunity to step up his output against the Bulls, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to opposing centers.

