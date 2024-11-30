Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Caleb Martin headshot

Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Martin (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Martin will miss a second straight game due to a back injury, though he'll have some additional time to recover for the 76ers' following contest against the Hornets on Tuesday. If Paul George (knee) were also to miss Saturday's game, then Kelly Oubre and Andrew Drummond would likely join the 76ers' starting five alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Guerschon Yabusele.

Caleb Martin
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now