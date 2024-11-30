Caleb Martin Injury: Won't play Saturday vs. Detroit

Martin (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Martin will miss a second straight game due to a back injury, though he'll have some additional time to recover for the 76ers' following contest against the Hornets on Tuesday. If Paul George (knee) were also to miss Saturday's game, then Kelly Oubre and Andrew Drummond would likely join the 76ers' starting five alongside Tyrese Maxey, Jared McCain and Guerschon Yabusele.