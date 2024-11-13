Caleb Martin News: Four more steals in Tuesday's loss

Martin finished with 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-99 loss to the Knicks.

The 29-year-old forward tied his season highs in scoring and pilfers, and Martin has posted both his four-steal performances in the last two games. He maintained a heavy workload Tuesday even with Joel Embiid and Paul George both in the lineup for the first time this season, but Martin will likely see his minutes decline once Embiid is fully up to speed. Through 10 games and nine starts to begin the campaign, he's averaging a career-high 34.1 minutes a contest while producing 11.0 points, 5.6 boards, 3.0 assists and 1.2 steals - all personal bests.