Cameron Payne headshot

Cameron Payne News: Flirts with double-double in start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Payne registered eight points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 win over the Jazz.

Payne was a late addition to the starting lineup, replacing Miles McBride (hamstring) who himself was slated to start in place of Jalen Brunson (calf). Although it was a quiet offensive night for Payne, he was productive in other areas, helping the Knicks to a comfortable victory. Should Brunson and McBride be forced to the sideline again, look for Payne to once again shift into the opening unit.

