Cameron Payne News: Flirts with double-double in start
Payne registered eight points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 119-103 win over the Jazz.
Payne was a late addition to the starting lineup, replacing Miles McBride (hamstring) who himself was slated to start in place of Jalen Brunson (calf). Although it was a quiet offensive night for Payne, he was productive in other areas, helping the Knicks to a comfortable victory. Should Brunson and McBride be forced to the sideline again, look for Payne to once again shift into the opening unit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now